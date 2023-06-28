Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $226.00

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 226.40 ($2.88), with a volume of 141660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.60 ($3.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.60 ($5.02).

Trainline Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

Insider Activity at Trainline

About Trainline

In other news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £24,986.32 ($31,769.00). Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

