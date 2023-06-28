Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,955 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

