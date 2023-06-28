TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.