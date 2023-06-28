TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.