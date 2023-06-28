Trip.com Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 21,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 615% compared to the average daily volume of 2,976 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.6 %

About Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.