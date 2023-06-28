TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355,735 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.