Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

