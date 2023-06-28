Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
TFC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
