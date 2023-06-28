Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

TFC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

