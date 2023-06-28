Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 0.8 %

TRMK opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.47.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.