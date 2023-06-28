United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 2974497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

