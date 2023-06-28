United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $423.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.