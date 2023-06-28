Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.