VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

