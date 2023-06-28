Veery Capital LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

