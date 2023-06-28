Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

