Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.99

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 145046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

