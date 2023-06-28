Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Approximately 524,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 341,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $55.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

