VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $734.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

