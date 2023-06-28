Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.54. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 7,052,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

