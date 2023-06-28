Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.20

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 171533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

