Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,937 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 242.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3,616.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Trading Up 4.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

