Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 566,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,886 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

