Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

