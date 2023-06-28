Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,266 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -145.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

