Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,890 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 83,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

