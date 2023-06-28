Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $132,721,000. Amundi grew its stake in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,533,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,046,440 shares of company stock valued at $68,443,904 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

NYSE DASH opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

