vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

