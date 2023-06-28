W. P. Carey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,638% compared to the typical daily volume of 646 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

