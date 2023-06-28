Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8956214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

