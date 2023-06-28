Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

