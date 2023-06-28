Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 120,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

See Also

