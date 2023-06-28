Welch Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

