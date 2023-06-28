Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

