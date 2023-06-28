White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $40,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,361.97 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

