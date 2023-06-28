Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $49.45

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.45, but opened at $52.50. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 402,385 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

