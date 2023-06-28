World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of INT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.