Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 70661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XHR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

