YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 655,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

