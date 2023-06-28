ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 413148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

