10,374 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.