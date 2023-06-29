11,179 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.