1,151 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $195.98 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.00.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.61.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

