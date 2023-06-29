1,543 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $167.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

