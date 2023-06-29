156,234 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 156,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,731,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

