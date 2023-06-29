1,665 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.