1,917 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Teradyne by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

