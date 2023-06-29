2,060 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

