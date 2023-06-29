2,060 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.
GOOGL stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
