2,326,913 Shares in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,326,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

