3,166 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

