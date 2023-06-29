43,592 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $739.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

